Govt. finished 2BHK houses in all constituencies except in Huzurabad: Harish Rao

The TRS government has completed the construction of the double bedroom houses in all the constituencies except in Huzurabad, said minister Harish Rao in a meeting at Jammikunta.

Taking a jibe at Eatala Rajender, Harish Rao said that the government has allocated 4,000 double bedroom houses to Huzurabad and however the construction was left pending by the Rajender. Harish questioned as how can Eatala Rajender finish up the construction of the houses while staying in the opposition when he had not done it when serving as minister.

Later speaking at a meeting in Veenavanka, Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister has accorded Rs 1000 crores for the welfare of the fishermen and also provided Rs 6 lakh insurance policy to them besides giving away motor cycles by spending Rs 150 crore and mobile fish outlets in Hyderabad and other district headquarters at a cost of Rs 65 crores. He also promised to construct a modern fish market soon.