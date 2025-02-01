Govt General Hospital Struggles: Patients bear the brunt of neglect

Wanaparthy: The Government General Hospital (GGH) and Mother and Child Care Hospital in Wanaparthy, once known for delivering a record number of childbirths, is now in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Poor infrastructure, lack of medical staff, and inadequate services have turned the hospital into a hub of problems rather than a place of healing.

The lack of medical staff is cited as the reason. Additionally, even though the previous government sanctioned a district medical college and a nursing college, proper staffing has been neglected. As a result, it has become a hub of issues within the district’s healthcare system.

Under the previous government, deliveries at government hospitals hit record numbers, and pregnant women from other districts trusted the Wanaparthy hospital for normal deliveries. However, despite improvements in services, scanning, crucial for maternal and child care, has completely halted, leaving pregnant women with no one to turn to. Expecting mothers from lower and middle-class families are forced to rely on expensive private scanning centres. Although the hospital has infrastructure, absence of radiologists is a significant concern.

At the hospital there is no clear monitoring of who is performing their duties efficiently. Issues such as high-risk maternal cases, problems faced by pregnant women, and concerns arising in OP should be regularly supervised, but authorities fail to do so.

There isn’t even a small space for patient attendants to eat, parking issues persist, and overall mismanagement plagues the hospital. Additionally, thefts have increased, with recent incidents of burglars roaming inside the hospital at midnight, forcing patient attendants to take the issue into their own hands.

At night, the hospital remains in darkness, while contractors run things as they please, continuing to employ their preferred individuals. Any questioning of their actions results in immediate removal. An outsourcing staffer involved in immoral activities at MCH was dismissed, but was later re-hired as a contract driver.

While the hospital authorities put on a grand show during the collector’s visit, conditions return to normal once it is over. If this continues, the chances of the public benefitting from the hospital remain slim, according to locals.