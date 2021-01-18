Govt gives priority to develop infrastructure in agency areas: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: The State government has been giving priority to the development of infrastructure and basic facilities in agency villages across the State, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.



He along with Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao inaugurated double bedroom houses at Naramvarigudem in Aswaraopet mandal and at Dammapet mandal headquarters in Kothagudem district on Monday. He also inaugurated Rythu Vedikas in Aswaraopet and Dammapet.

Each complex of 20 double bedroom houses has been constructed with an expenditure of Rs 1.26 crore by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam. The Minister also laid foundation stone for road works worth Rs 2.29 crore in Dammapet.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating newly constructed Mandal Praja Parishad building at Aswaraopet, Minister Ajay noted that utmost transparency was being maintained in selecting beneficiaries of the government's prestigious double bedroom houses. He told the district officials to speed up the construction works of 2BHK houses and complete the process of selecting the beneficiaries. The construction of these houses is a continuous process and houses will be allotted to all eligible families, he assured.

Referring to the construction of Rythu Vedikas, Ajay Kumar said they would play a crucial role in the field of agriculture in the days to come. Besides uniting the farmers, the vedikas would serve as a platform to deliberate and find solutions related to farming.

MP Nageswar Rao said both construction of double bedroom houses and Rythu Vedikas were unique programmes initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and no other State in the country is implementing such programmes. A healthy environment is being built in rural areas with the ongoing construction of Palle Prakruthi Vanams, which, the MP said, are adding beauty to villages across Telangana.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, MLC B Lakshminarayana, Aswaraopet MLA M Nageswar Rao, District Collector MV Reddy, ITDA Project Officer P Gowtham and others were present.