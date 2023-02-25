Govt giving high priority to education: Chief Whip

Telangana government is giving high priority to education and health, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said while distributing study material to the students preparing for the SSC examinations at the State-run Makazi High School and Government Practicing High School here on Friday.





He said that the government has taken up the Mana Basti - Mana Badi programme with an aim to strengthen and transform the existing infrastructure of the schools in a phased manner on par with corporate schools.

He said that under the programme the schools will be provided with 12 types of facilities such as clean toilets with running water, drinking water supply, major and minor repairs, electrification with fans and tube lights etc. He said that the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has always tried to promote State-run institutions. As many as 295 students were provided with the study material. He lauded the gesture of BRS leader Santosh who came forward to sponsor study material for a total of 900 students in the Warangal West constituency.





Later, Vinay had mid-day meals with the students at the Markazi high school. Corporators Chennam Madhu, Soda Kiran and E Ramulu were among others present.



