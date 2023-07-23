Govt hikes diet charges at govt edu institutions

Hyderabad: The State government has enhanced the diet charges of the students studying from 3rd standard to PG level in the government-run educational institutions in the State.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision for the welfare of poor students studying in the hostels affiliated to various departments including all types of Gurukulams in the State. KCR on Saturday signed the file by enhancing the diet charges of the students of Gurukulams to provide quality food and best facilities. The increased diet charges will come into effect from July this year.

Details of the enhanced diet charges:

The diet charges of students studying from 3rd to 7th standard increased to Rs 1200 from Rs 950 per month.

The current monthly diet charges for students studying from 8th to 10th standard is hiked to Rs.1400 from Rs.1100. The government enhanced diet charges for the students studying from class 11 to PG to Rs 1875 from the present Rs.1500 per month.

It may be mentioned here that KCR has appointed a Sub-Committee of Ministers to recommend the increase of student diet charges. The Sub -Committee submitted the report to the Chief Minister recently. Based on the recommendations, the state government increased the diet charges.