Govt hikes fees in engineering colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has hiked undergraduate engineering course fees in several private engineering colleges in the state. The government has reduced fees in some engineering colleges.

As per the proposal of the Telangana Admissions and Fees Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), tuition fees will increase in at least 63 colleges, remain unchanged in 70 colleges, and be reduced in 19 private engineering colleges for the upcoming academic year. This decision comes amid government’s efforts to regulate fee collection and curb irregularities in the higher education sector.

At Rs 1.83 lakh, the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) recorded the highest fees upon increase.

The G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Hyderabad is permitted to increase its fees by up to Rs. 62,000, while other colleges will see only slight increases. Noticeably, Narayanamma College’s fee was reduced from Rs. 1.22 lakh to Rs. 1 lakh in 2022, but this time it is allowed to effect a significant hike.

The Guru Nanak Engineering College and the Anurag Group of Institutions saw Rs 43,000 and Rs 35,100 cut in their engineering fees respectively. Fees for CMR College of Engineering and Technology were reduced to Rs 23,800.

Other private engineering colleges whose fees were reduced include the CMR Institute of Technology, CMR Technical Campus, the Mahaveer Engineering College, the Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology, and the MLR Institute of Technology. Of the total 19 colleges whose fees have been reduced, 15 belong to BRS MLAs.

For some private engineering colleges, the government increased the fees significantly. The government decided to increase the fees for G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences by Rs 62,000, while the Vasavi College of Engineering and the Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology saw increases of Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,500 respectively. The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, which had invited applications for fee fixation, recommended the new fee structure to the government. As the State government had not finalised fees with the academic year nearing the end, the colleges recently approached the High Court, which is hearing the case. An official communication on fee hike will come soon.