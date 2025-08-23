Govt issues notification for filling 1,623 specialist doctor posts

Hyderabad: The number of specialist doctors in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad is set to increase as the Telangana government has issued notification on Friday for filling 1,623 posts of specialist doctors.

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha had directed the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) to release a notification for the recruitment of 1,623 specialist doctors. According to the officials, the notification was issued on Friday. With this recruitment, the number of specialist doctors in hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) is set to increase significantly. Medical services at district hospitals, area hospitals, and community health centers are expected to improve further. Specialty medical services will become more accessible to rural areas.

So far, the Telangana government had already filled around 8,000 posts in the health department and the recruitment process for another 7,000 posts is currently underway. Applications are invited from qualified persons online on Board’s website (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in) for the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and Medical Officer Specialist in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. Online application will be enabled on September 8, 2025.

The last date for submission of online application is 5 pm on September 22, 2025. Applicants can edit their applications between 10.30 AM on September 23, 2025 to 5 PM on September 24, 2025. Applications submitted online only will be accepted. If the applicant wants to apply for more than one post, then they have to apply separately for each post.