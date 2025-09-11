  • Menu
Govt issues orders for regularisation of Sada Bainama lands across state

Hyderabad: The State Government has announced a big relief to nearly 10 lakh farmers who have been waiting for the regularization of the Sada Bainamas. The Government has issued orders for the regularisation of the Sada Bainama (Unregistered Transactions) under Bhu Bharati Act. Nearly 10 lakh farmers will get land ownership rights from the regularisation process.

As per the High Court directions, the Revenue department issued the order to regularise the Sada Bainama of the applicants who submitted applications from October 12 to November 10, 2020. State Secretary to Revenue department D Lokesh Kumar issued orders and instructed the revenue authorities to take the regularisation process smoothly. The applications for Sada Bainama will be resolved through the Bhu Bharati Act. The government included clear provisions in the Bhu Bharati Act with the intention of solving this Sada Bainama land issue.

