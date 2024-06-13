Live
- Govt giving priority to farmers’ issues: Agri Min
- Telangana Govt. Transfers 20 IAS Officers in Major Reshuffle
- GHMC demolishes Ilegal constructions outside former AP CMs house in Hyderabad
- Prof Ramesh Babu appointed as NSU PRO
- Tarang FPO mela helps farmers widen their market
- Meta Halts AI Assistant in Europe Due to Regulatory Pushback
- YSRCP is equally poised with TDP in Parliament, says Jagan
- BSNL puts up surplus land, buildings for sale
- SRM-AP’s skill development programme attracts Japanese MNCs
- AP technician selected for ICG to study vector-borne diseases
Just In
Govt mulling farm loan waiver based on beneficiaries’ incomes
Hyderabad: The State government is mulling to put a cap on extending the benefit of the farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh to beneficiaries based on...
Hyderabad: The State government is mulling to put a cap on extending the benefit of the farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh to beneficiaries based on their income levels. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected people’s representatives in local bodies and the State and the Central government employees and IT taxpayers are likely to be excluded from the beneficiaries’ list.
In view of the huge financial requirement to implement the waiver scheme, the government has reportedly decided to extend its benefit to poor farmers. Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to implementing the scheme by August 15 this year and waive farm loans of all poor farmers. He has convened a Cabinet meeting in a week to finalise the modalities for the scheme.
The scheme implementing agency, the Agriculture department, has found that a considerable number of farmers who took loans up to Rs 2 lakh were financially well-off. Some were drawing huge salaries as government employees; a few were filing IT returns. The Union government was providing financial assistance of Rs 6,000 every year to all eligible farmers as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme.