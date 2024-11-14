Govt out to unmask instigators as mantris hint at strict action

Hyderabad: Uppingthe ante over the Vikarabad incident where the District Collector was allegedly attacked, the Ministers asserted that the culprits who instigated the accused will be tracked down through call data. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka maintained that the call data was under examination and whoever was behind the incident would not be spared. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that those in garb of farmers will be unmasked in front of the media shortly.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Secretariat, the Dy CM said that BRS has already acknowledged those behind the attack on the Collector as their own, but there remains no remorse on part of BRS top brass. He alleged that Suresh, one of the accused in the incident was clearly following directions and those who instigated him will be identified through ‘call data’ and will be brought to book. “This was planned in advance and we strongly condemn this conspiracy. There is a difference when Mallanna Sagar oustees protested. Here is a physical attack on the district magistrate. Why is KCR not speaking about this? The way the incident took a dramatic turn with the involvement of Suresh, it appeared someone was giving direction to him. Once the call data comes out it will be known,” felt Bhatti.

He said that despite the State government’s attempts for a smooth land acquisition process where R&R (Rehabilitation & Resettlement) package was being implemented, the officials engaged in the meticulous process were attacked. “Unlike Mallanna Sagar, the government here is open for discussion. This is part of the distribution of industrial clusters across the State for uniform development. Since Kodangal is one of the backward constituencies it was identified for development,” explained Bhatti.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti said that those who were involved in the incident were hiding behind the ‘pink coloured’ masks, a reference for the BRS party. “Those behind the masks and in the garb of farmers who were involved in the violence will be brought to book. Whoever is behind this will be unmasked and shown to the media,” he asserted.