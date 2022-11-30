Govt owes ` 586 cr arrears to farmers for procured paddy

Nizamabad; Rs 586 crore is due to farmers of Nizamabad district in respect of paddy procured by public sector and cooperative sector organisations.

In Nizamabad district, 4,97,634 metric tonnes of paddy was procured from IKP,PACS, DCMS, AGRO and MACs by opening special purchase centers during Kharif season this year.

As much as 497634 MTs of paddy procured from 73808 farmers in Nizamabad district is valued at Rs 1025 crore. Out of which 2,13,106 MTs related paddy money has already been paid to the farmers.

After collection of paddy n first TAB entry is done, then truck chit is generated, after that miller acknowledge is given and only after that payment is made for what has been purchased.

Officials made only 294386 MTs TAB entry, out of which only 2,65,041 MTs were acknowledged by the millers. Payments are delayed due to pending TAB entry for 1,98 000 MTs of paddy procured from farmers. Collector C Narayana Reddy said that public sector organisations and cooperative organisations who have purchased paddy during the Kharif season should take steps to make cash payments to the farmers immediately.

The payments to the farmers are specially monitored by daily review by the Collector. The Collector held a review with the officials on various departments on Monday. The Collector said that it is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that the farmers do not face any difficulties in investing in the Rabi season.

CNReddy directed DCO Simhachalam, DRDO Chander and MEPMA PD Ramulu to deposit the money in the accounts of the farmers within the stipulated period of purchase of grain.

Collector C Narayana Reddy ordered the concerned officials to procure paddy from the farmers through purchase centers but if there is any remaining paddy yield, it should also be procured. At the time of writing this news on Tuesday, 10,000 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived at various centres for sale, official sources said. 65 IKP purchase centers have been opened for purchase of Kharif paddy and 20 have been closed so far.