Govt priorities misplaced: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy found fault with the State government, stating that they were having misplaced priorities. Addressing the media after visiting several slum areas as part of the Basti Bata programme in Amberpet and Bagh Amberpet divisions on Monday, he said, "I visited several slums along with officials from the GHMC, Water Works, and Revenue Departments."

During this visit, the people raised various issues, including poor road conditions, problems with drainage overflow, non-functional street lights in the colonies, inconsistent drinking water supply, delays in ration card distributions, inadequate pension disbursements, and lack of housing facilities for the weaker sections. "It is absurd for the government, which has failed to provide basic needs in the slums, to claim it will beautify the Musi River with an investment of Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

The government should first focus on providing the necessary infrastructure to the people. We support building a retaining wall along both sides of the Musi River without demolishing the homes of the poor." He said that residents living in slums deserve access to drinking water, well-maintained roads, and street lights.