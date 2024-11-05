Live
- US election day voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire
- Seven 'terrorists' killed in military operations in Pakistan
- Sagility India IPO: Should You Subscribe to This US Healthcare Sector Play?
- India Issues Notices to Wikipedia Over Alleged Bias and False Information
- Kumaraswamy calls FIR against him ridiculous, malicious
- Pushpa 2: Over $300K in US Advance Sales Before December 5 Release
- Pakistan: Protest by teachers leaves thousands of students without education
- ChatGPT Makes Bold Predictions for the 2024 US Election: Dark Horse, Unrest, and More
- Chhath Puja Essentials 2024: A Complete Guide to Worship the Sun God
- Chhath Puja 2024 Fasting Guide: Essential Dos and Don’ts for a Safe and Meaningful Fast
Just In
Govt priorities misplaced: Kishan Reddy
Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy found fault with the State government, stating that they were having misplaced priorities. Addressing the...
Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy found fault with the State government, stating that they were having misplaced priorities. Addressing the media after visiting several slum areas as part of the Basti Bata programme in Amberpet and Bagh Amberpet divisions on Monday, he said, "I visited several slums along with officials from the GHMC, Water Works, and Revenue Departments."
During this visit, the people raised various issues, including poor road conditions, problems with drainage overflow, non-functional street lights in the colonies, inconsistent drinking water supply, delays in ration card distributions, inadequate pension disbursements, and lack of housing facilities for the weaker sections. "It is absurd for the government, which has failed to provide basic needs in the slums, to claim it will beautify the Musi River with an investment of Rs 1.50 lakh crore.
The government should first focus on providing the necessary infrastructure to the people. We support building a retaining wall along both sides of the Musi River without demolishing the homes of the poor." He said that residents living in slums deserve access to drinking water, well-maintained roads, and street lights.