Govt ready to allocate funds for Bhadrachalam temple: Bhatti

Bhadrachalam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday said that the government was ready to come up with comprehensive plans and allocate funds for the development of Bhadrachalam temple.

A review meeting was organised at the state secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday, which was attended by Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on the Bhadrachalam temple development works and the upcoming visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The ministers inquired about the plans of the authorities for the construction of two parapets and a road around the temple. The previously prepared master plan was reviewed. The Ministers reviewed the arrangements made in connection with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Bhadrachalam and his darshan of Lord Ram on March 11.

The Deputy CM suggested that proposals should be prepared in coordination with the officials of the Engineering, Revenue and Endowments Departments. Ministers inquired about the arrangements for Sri Ram Navami, Pattabhishekam, and Mukkoti Utsavam from the temple authorities.

Additional Commissioner of Revenue Department Kurakula Jyoti, Superintendent Engineer Mallikarjun Reddy, Sthapathi, Adviser of Revenue Department Srivalli Nayagam, RDO Damodar Rao, EO Ramadevi and others participated in the meeting.