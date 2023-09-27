Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality

Live
Just In
Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashaker Rao sanctioned Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality for the development of the town on Tuesday. Local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy expressed special thanks to CM.
The released amount will be used for various development works in 48 wards of Nalgonda town, including CC roads, drains, parks development and water works etc.
Of the total amount released, Rs 55 crore will be utilised for central lighting from DEO office to Kesharajupally, Rs 18 crore for central lighting from Vivekananda statue to Pedda Banda, Rs 14 crore for construction of footpaths and drains. He stated that CM KCR paid special attention to Nalgonda and has been releasing funds from time to time. He thanked CM KCR for allocating the party ticket for second time and also for making him a partner in the comprehensive development of Nalgonda. He also thanked Minister KTR as well as Jagdish Reddy.