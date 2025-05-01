Govt residential school students excel in SSC

Hyderabad: State government residential school students secured the highest pass percentage of 98.79, in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results released on Wednesday.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.78 per cent. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Education portfolio, released the results here on Wednesday.

The number of students who appeared for the exam was 4,96,374 out of which 4,60,519 students cleared the exam. As usual, girls have outperformed boys in the exam. The pass percentage of girls was 94.26 per cent and that of boys was 91.32 per cent. As many as 4,629 schools secured cent percent results, while 2 schools recorded a zero percent.

Interestingly, Telangana State Residential, BC-Welfare, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Minority Welfare, Model Schools, Ashram, KGBV and private schools secured more pass percentage than the state average. Aided, Zilla Parishad and government schools secured less pass percentage than the state average in all the districts.

Mahabubabad has the highest pass percentage of 99.29, followed by Siddipet 99.09. Vikarabad scored the lowest pass percentage of 73.97. Hyderabad district secured the 30th place with a pass percentage of 87.25. Out of a total of 10,733 private students who appeared for the exam this year, 6,141 passed and the pass percentage is 57.22.

Telangana School Education Director EV Narasimha Reddy said Telangana Class 10 students’ performance in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination increased by 1.47per cent this year compared to the last year.