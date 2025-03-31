Govt suppression increasing, charges KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday expressed concern over government suppression increasing exponentially in Telangana. He demanded the Congress Parliamentary Party leader Rahul Gandhi, who talks about democracy, to respond to the issue.

Rao said the police anarchy and repression increased in Telangana and that even journalists were being arrested. He alleged that every voice protesting the government and its policies was being silenced. KTR expressed regret that journalists covering anti-government protests were also being arrested indiscriminately. He expressed anger over the police arresting students and journalists who were protesting at Hyderabad Central University during the day the auction of hundreds of acres of green varsity land.

Rao said the way press freedom and right to expression were being suppressed in the State was completely unacceptable. He demanded Rahul Gandhi answer for the anarchy taking place in Telangana, which is under Congress rule. ’Rahul Gandhi goes to every town in the country and gives lectures about democracy and freedom of the press. KTR questioned why he was silent on the anarchy taking place under his party.

He suggested that Rahul Gandhi put aside double standards for now and instruct his party to ensure that the Congress, which came to power in the name of people’s governance, implements democratic governance. KTR demanded unconditional release of the detained students and journalists.