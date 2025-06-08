Govt to auction lands, flats to shore up resources

Hyderabad: The Telangana Housing Board and Rajiv Swagruha will auction vacant plots and flats in various areas to raise funds for development programmes.

Decks were cleared for the public auctioning following the proposals prepared by the Housing Secretary, Dr Jyotibuddha Prakash, and Housing Board Commissioner VP Gautam and clearance from the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilisation.

The Housing Commissioner said on Saturday that it has been decided to issue a notification on June 20 and make necessary arrangements.

He said under Rajiv Swagruha, already completed and partially completed apartments-flats in 11 areas in various districts and open plots are available for auctioning. Similarly, open plots in four areas that fall under the Housing Board and vacant lands will be sold through public auction.”

Gautam appealed to interested people to purchase apartments-flats built on land free of disputes and at affordable prices to take advantage of this opportunity.

Further, the revenue generated from the sales of these is expected to take up housing schemes in the ORR vicinity and other districts to make them accessible to the general public.

Giving details of flats of Rajiv Swagruha, he said that the unfinished towers (each tower containing around 100 to 150 flats as a unit) in Gajula Ramaram, Pocharam, Khammam Polepalli areas will be sold as a single unit. This decision was taken to enable builders, who want to form a group and buy, and organisations engaged in the housing programmes. Also, organisations that need multi-story buildings, etc. to take up the offer.

The details of the properties of Rajiv Swagruha to be auctioned include, 514 in Thorrur, 20 in Kurmalguda, 3 open flats in Chandanagar in Rangareddy district, 159 completed flats in Bandlaguda, unfinished buildings in 5 towers in Medchal-Malkaj Giri Gajularamaram, 601 completed flats in Pocharam, various types of flats in 6 incomplete towers, and 69 open plots in Bahadur Pally.

Notification will be issued to sell 111 open plots in Pothulamadugu in Mahabubnagar district and 45 open plots in Amistapur. In addition to 8 incomplete towers in Polepalli in Khammam district, 3.38 acres of vacant land will be sold through public auction.

The housing board sites include the vacant land of 7 acres and 33 guntas in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB)- Phase 4 and two open plots (4598 sq. yards and 2420 sq. yards) in the same colony will be sold through e-auction. Similarly, the authorities are also making arrangements to sell the vacant land of 1148 sq. feet in Nampally and 2605 sq. yards of the incomplete community hall in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar through public auction.

A nearly completed community hall in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar is up for auction. The property features a cellar, stilt parking, and a ground-plus-one structure with a total built-up area of 22,285 square feet, as well as a parking space of 37,070 square feet. The auction aims to raise funds to maintain the function hall.