Govt to boost fishermen economically: MLA Ilayya

Government Whip and Aler MLA Beerla Ilayya along with Collector Hanumanth K releasing fishlings in Gouraipally Pond
Highlights

Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ilayya stated that the government's goal is to economically uplift fishermen through development programs.

Yadagirigutta: Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ilayya stated that the government’s goal is to economically uplift fishermen through development programs.

On Tuesday, at Gaurayapally village in Yadagirigutta Mandal, in along with DistrictCollector Hanumantu K, he released 30,000 fish seedlings into a local pond.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA mentioned that releasing fish seedlings into ponds with 100% subsidy allows fishermen and Mudiraj communities to grow economically. He further added that the government distributes fish seedlings free of cost to fishermen every year. Since the ponds have an ample water supply, the government is aiding help fishermen raise fish.

Hanumantu said that with the release of water from the Godavari River, all fishermen should move forward on the path of development. He emphasized that the government stands by the fishermen, aiming to improve their financial condition by increasing fish production.

Additionally, he urged for efforts to establish new women’s groups under the Mahila Shakti scheme to help women advance economically in the district.

