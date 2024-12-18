Govt to complete Package 19-A under KLIS in 2 years: Uttam

Hyderabad: Alleging that the work of Package 19 A under the Kaleshwaram project has been completely neglected under the BRS rule, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the government would complete the 19-A Package works of Kaleshwaram in the next two years.

The issue came up during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday when Congress member P Sanjeeva Reddy and others raised the issue of 19-A package works. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government had made plans to complete Packages 17, 18, and 19. He said that alternative financial alignment proposals were being prepared to fill the Singur reservoir.

Similarly, survey estimates were being prepared for the establishment of the Peddareddypeta lift scheme to create 39,000 acres of new ayacuts in the Narayankhed constituency. He said that the final decision would be taken only after the estimates were complete.

In fact, the issue of bringing the 39,000 acres of land under Package 19 A under the Peddareddypeta lift irrigation scheme was under consideration. He said that a decision will be taken after examining the status of the Vengalrai Sagar project under the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The Minister alleged that the previous government did not make any serious efforts for the Basaveshwara and Sangameswara projects that were intended to make Narayankhed and Zaheerabad constituencies fertile. The lifts and projects related to these are going to be completed, he added.