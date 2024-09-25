Govt to give boost to job-oriented courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State -- which is poised to become a hub for skilled workforce in finance, banking and insurance sectors in the country -- soon is likely to announce some more benefits under the new job-oriented courses. It will also come up with a programme to provide more jobs to the skilled youth in multinational companies in the future.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has been laying greater focus on skill development, will be launching the new mini courses and free training programme on Wednesday. This major initiative to provide job opportunities to the degree and engineering students in the financial sector will help the youth to pursue a challenging career in banking and insurance. In 2024, training will be provided to 10,000 students studying in 18 engineering colleges and 20 degree colleges which have been identified by the State Higher Education Council. These colleges have been selected to benefit students from urban as well as rural areas.

The Higher Education Council created a special online portal with the details of 10,000 students who are receiving training as part of this programme. The portal will act as a bridge for reputed companies to select the trained youth through video call directly.

The BFSI Consortium in collaboration with the State Council of Higher Education has formulated the required syllabus for the mini degree courses. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu held meetings with the representatives of finance and banking organisations to provide training for three years through CSR funds without financial burden on the government. A company called EQUIPPP has come forward to provide Rs 2.5 crore for this programme.