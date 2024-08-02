Govt to implement SC categorisation in job notifications, assures Revanth

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s approval of categorisation of Scheduled Castes and announced implementing the orders for the vacancies already notified by the government.

The Chief Minister made a statement in the Assembly during the discussion on Young India Telangana Skills University Bill amidst the protest by the BRS MLAs. The Chief Minister said that the Madiga community had been striving for the last 30 years for this cause. He said, “We gave an adjournment resolution in the same legislature earlier for categorisation of the SCs. Then along with me, Sampath Kumar was expelled from the House. The previous government had said that they would take a delegation of opposition leaders to the Prime Minister on the issue of categorisation of SCs into A, B, C, D classes. Madiga brothers were deceived by not taking.”

Revanth revealed that after taking charge as the Chief Minister on December 3, 2023, on the suggestions of the Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, the government sent legislators and Advocate General (AG) to Delhi under the leadership of Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha. The Congress government made a strong argument in the Supreme Court on categorisation after discussing with the judges.

Revanth Reddy said that the Supreme Court gave a favorable judgment for the categorisation of the Madiga and Madiga sub-castes. “We are grateful to the Supreme Constitutional Court. The Telangana government will take the responsibility of ABCD categorisation by standing ahead of others in the country. Now we will implement the categorisation in the job notifications already given as well. If necessary, we will bring an ordinance and do justice to the Madiga brothers. I appeal on behalf of the State government to fully cooperate in the classification of Madiga and Madiga sub-castes," the CM urged the members in the House.

The Health Minister said that a 50-year-old dream was realised on Thursday. “I had led a delegation to the Supreme Court and we were expecting a positive judgment. The government will take steps as per the judgment,” said Rajanarsimha.

Kadiyam Srihari said that all the political parties had supported the categorisation issue. While Srihari was speaking, the BRS MLAs raised slogans of ‘shame shame’. Reacting to this, he said that the BRS members seem to be unaware of the importance of this judgment. “We will have to think that the BRS is not happy with the judgment,” he said, thanking the CM and also the Centre for expediting the process.

Harish Rao recalled that the KCR government had passed a resolution in November 2014 requesting categorisation of SCs.