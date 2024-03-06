Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes

Hyderabad: In yet another major decision, the State government has ordered a probe into the alleged massive corruption in sheep and fishling distribution schemes in the BRS government. Former Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav and his close aides in office are facing corruption charges after the ACB found some important files missing from the head office of the department recently.

The government is already probing corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, ORR toll gate scam and Formula E race. Based on the Vigilance preliminary report, the ACB will take over the investigation and probe further in selection of beneficiaries , purchase and distribution of sheep and all other aspects from the day the schemes were launched.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy asked officials to carry out a comprehensive probe and bring out facts in scheme implementation. He raised issue of irregularities in sheep distribution scheme and the CAG report which pointed out massive corruption at a review meeting on Tuesday. The CM mentioned the ACB investigation in the recent case where funds related to sheep distribution were diverted to their own accounts by some employees under benami names.

Reddy also inquired whether the department had collected further details. The CM questioned officials why the National Cooperative Development Corporation stopped giving loans on the second installments. The corporation gave a loan of Rs 3,955 crore in the first installment under the sheep distribution scheme .

Officials informed the CM that CAG had already raised objections against the scheme, detected irregularities; NCDC had not given the loan due to various reasons.

The CM also decided to strengthen the Animal Husbandry wing and payment of incentives to dairy farmers. He directed officials to release incentive of Rs 4/liter milk regularly to dairy farmers from April; every month payments should be made through green channel. The CM advised officials to consider the proposal to give weightage to those who have been working in the department for years in the recruitment of veterinary assistant surgeon posts which are being filled by the TSPSC.