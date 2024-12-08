Govt to provide high-speed affordable internet to households

Live
Highlights
- Through T-fibre project, it will be providing fibre connection at Rs 300
- As part of the project, government, private organisations and houses across 31 districts, 584 mandals, 8778 gram panchayats and 10,128 villages will be linked to optical fibre
Hyderabad: As part of its promise of providing high-speed internet connectivity to all households at affordable costs, the Telangana government through T-fibre project will be providing fibre connection at Rs 300. As part of this project, government, private organisations and houses across 31 districts, 584 mandals, 8778 gram panchayats and 10,128 villages will be linked to optical fibre.
According to a press release, the SSCBPL (Sri Sai Cable and Broadband Pvt Ltd) through exchange of technical knowledge with companies Celkon and Corpus will be offering services through T-fibre project to over 80 lakh households at an affordable cost.
