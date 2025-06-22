Govt to restore old, historical temples

Hyderabad: The Endowments Department is contemplating to find out old and historical temples in dilapidated state in Telangana and develop them with the public participation besides providing funds. Soon a committee of officers will be formed to identify and list out the temples.

According to sources, the government aims to bring back the past glory of the old and historical temples and open it for the devotees. A senior official said that soon the government will be appointing a committee of officials from Endowments, Revenue and Municipal Administration departments. The committee is likely to be headed by the Endowments Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyyar, said the official.

The committee will find and list out the old and historical temples in dilapidated condition and submit it to the government for further action. The official said that the committee would suggest how far the government can support the renovation. Giving an example, the official said that if the temple is in a remote area in some district, the government will ensure a road is laid through the Panchayat Raj department. Similarly, if the structure of the temple is not in proper state, the government would take up renovation with the help of Roads and Buildings Department.

The official further said that the government would also take up support from the corporate companies to take up restoration of the old temples. The temple’s history, traditions and others would be narrated to devotees, which also helps in increasing the tourist inflows, the official said.

The official said that idea came up with the recent development in which villagers came together and collected over Rs 3 crore to restore a 11th century temple lying in neglect for several years. The temple is located in Atmakur in Warangal district and it is the ‘Panchakuta Shivalayam’. The locals said that the temple is known for couples desiring a child visit here and their wish is granted.

There was some effort in restoration of temples in the past as the government formed a committee of Heritage and Archaeology departments to examine all the ‘protected Endowment temples’ with a view to chalk out suitable restoration and conservation plans. The Director of Endowments department had also written a letter to the government stating that there were a number of temples that are archaeologically and historically important and some of them are in a dilapidated condition, which require immediate renovation and reconstruction.

The official said that there were many philanthropists who wish to support their part in restoration of the temples and if the government comes forward with a list many such temples can be restored, the official said.