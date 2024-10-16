Govt to upgrade ITI as skill development centre

Mahabubnagar: Ina significant move to enhance vocational education, the government has announced plans to upgrade the Mahabubnagar Industrial Training Institute (ITI) into a Skill Development Centre. Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy highlighted this initiative during a press conference on Tuesday, emphasizing the government’s commitment to education.

Revealing more initiatives taken up by the state government, the MLA said that the government is planning to revamp 65 ITI colleges across Telangana and aiming to transform them into advanced training facilities. As part of this initiative, IT Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu is expected to lay the foundation stone for the upgraded ITI and Skill Development Centre in Mahabubnagar on October 23.

Reddy stated that the Mahabubnagar ITI will introduce six new courses in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services, ensuring that students receive the latest technology training and job placements through the company.

In addition to educational advancements, Reddy announced plans to install statues of Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam and business magnate Ratan Tata in the district collector’s office premises. He noted Tata’s philanthropic contributions and the inspiration his legacy offers to future generations.

The MLA also addressed infrastructure developments, confirming the allocation of Rs 15 crore for road connectivity projects in Hanwada mandal and other areas.

While referring to the inauguration of a Navy radar center by Union Minister Rajnath Singh at Damagundam in Rangareddy district adjacent to Mahabubangar, the MLA, underscored that Hyderabad region and its surroundings are considered safe areas and therefore the central government had decided to set up the Navy radar system, which has the capability to monitor enemy movements over 2,500 km.