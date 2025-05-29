Govt using SCs, STs funds in a prudent manner, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the present Congress government was not only allocating funds for the implementation of the SC/ST Sub-Plan, but also spending them diligently without diversion.

Bhatti stated that the government was functioning with the vision of building a socially just Telangana where people live with dignity and the state achieves comprehensive development. He was speaking on Wednesday at the award distribution ceremony held at Banjara Bhavan for students of SC Welfare Residential Schools. He emphasised that this government was not formed to serve feudal powers or evil forces but is entirely dedicated to the people. As per the SC/ST Sub-Plan, not only have funds been allocated, but they are also being utilised meticulously. He recalled that the compassionate Chief Minister Revanth Reddy carried forward the unspent Sub-Plan funds left by the previous administration.’

“Unlike the past regimes — including the United Andhra Pradesh and the previous ten years of rule — where Sub-Plan funds were neglected, the current government is ensuring full expenditure,” he said.

He highlighted that Rs 40,232 crore have been allocated under the SC Sub-Plan, and Rs 13,223 crore of previously unspent funds have also been carried forward. Under the ST Sub-Plan, Rs 17,169 crore were allocated, with an additional Rs 1,296 crore of unspent funds from the past being utilised — ensuring no misuse or diversion. He made it clear that this government does not believe in enjoying power as a status symbol.

The Deputy CM said that the government is also planning to reclaim and redistribute previously assigned lands to the poor. He condemned the previous government for brutally assaulting tribal farmers, including women, who tried to cultivate forest rights land granted under the Forest Rights Act. Upon coming to power, the current government launched the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme to bring 6.7 lakh acres of forest rights land under cultivation. Under this scheme, the government is providing tribal farmers with free pump sets, solar panels, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, and encouraging them to grow crops like avocado and bamboo through the horticulture department. The scheme has a total budget of Rs 12,500 crore.

He questioned why the previous government failed to implement such impactful schemes despite having higher revenue and incurring loans amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh crore. He also questioned why, despite sufficient resources, no attempt was made in the past ten years to increase diet or cosmetic charges in welfare hostels.