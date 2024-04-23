Govt will construct barrage at Tummidihetti: Revanth

Adilabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the State government will construct a barrage at Tummidihetti across the Godavari river and will name the project after Dr. BR. Ambedkar.

Addressing the Jana Jatara Sabha at Adilabad here on Monday, the Chief Minister alleged that the previous BRS government had redesigned the Pranahitha-Chevella project for the sake of commissions and constructed faulty barrages in the name of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The Chief Minister also promised that the Congress government would take up the construction of a Kupti project in Adilabad and majority of the area in the district would be brought under the irrigation in the future.

Stating that five guarantees have already been implementing in Telangana, Revanth Reddy reiterated that the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for farmers would be completed by August 15.

Respecting the tribal customs and traditions and preserving their roots, the Congress government has also taken a decision to conduct the Nagoba jatara, the annual mega religious festival of Adivasi Gond tribe, on the grand scale from now onwards and decided to allocate Rs.4 crores for the festival celebrations, he informed.

The Chief Minister said that former chief minister K Chandrashekar had failed to fulfill the vacant posts during the last ten years, but the Congress government gave 30,000 jobs in three months. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao were trying to topple the Congress government in Telangana and both leaders were hatching conspiracies together in this regard.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in Telangana did not make any development after being in power for 10 years.

“The promises made during the Assembly elections are being implemented by the Congress government in Telangana within 100 days, but BJP and BRS leaders are not tolerating the performance of Congress government and are hatching conspiracies against it,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister also questioned why the Modi government did not sanction Bayyaram steel factory and Kazipet railway coach factory mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act and called upon the people to defeat the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.