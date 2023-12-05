Govt will fulfil Old City devpt promise: Congress

Hyderabad: Following the Congress party's emphatic victory in the recent elections, Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sameer Waliullah conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the entire party, attributing the success to the collective effort of every member.

Sameer emphasized that the people's faith in the Congress party was instrumental in securing the win and underscored the importance of upholding the same spirit of public service. He asserted that the party's six guarantees, entrusted by the electorate, would be implemented promptly under the new government. "I'm confident they will be acted upon immediately," affirmed Waliullah.

He pointed out that, for the first time, the Congress party successfully centred its election campaign on both development and public well-being in the Old City which remained under neglect during the BRS regime. He emphasized the new Congress government's commitment to reviving the development process.

He assured that reviving SETWIN and strengthening QQSUDA, as pledged in the party's manifesto and Minorities Declaration, would be top priorities, underscoring the Congress party's proven track record of delivering on its promises.

While acknowledging the absence of winning candidates from the Old City in the Assembly election, Sameer Waliullah said that the Old City should be given representation in the Legislative Council through nomination. "True to the spirit of a welfare government, the Congress party is expected to fulfill the aspirations of the common people," he said while expressing confidence in the new government's positive impact on the community.

The DCC president reiterated the Congress party's unwavering commitment to its promises and its dedication to serving the people of Hyderabad.