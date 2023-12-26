Govt will provide all amenities & comfort to Medaram devotees

Mulugu: The government would provide utmost comfort to devotees attending theSammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram by providing all amenities at the venue, said Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka on Monday.

The Minister reviewed the progress of jatara arrangements at Medaram and directed the officials to speed them up.

Seethakka inspected Gundlavagu bridge near Pasra, road works and parking areas. She also inspected Chilakalagutta and VIP parking areas, besides giving some suggestions to the officials. She directed the district administration to supervise the arrangements daily. The four-day biennial jatara is scheduled to commence on February 21, 2024. Earlier, Seethakka offered prayers at the altars of deities – Sammakka Saralamma. Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi, superintendent of police Gaush Alam and ITDA project officer Ankit were present.