Govt will purchase rain-damaged paddy, Collector assures farmers
Bhupalpalli: District Collector Rahul Sharma has assured farmers not to worry about the losses caused due to unseasonal rains and stated that the government will purchase the rain-damaged paddy.
The Collector, along with Additional Collector Ashok Kumar and other officials, inspected the paddy procurement centre near Erra Cheruvu in Mahadevpur mandal, where unseasonal rains had soaked the stored paddy on Thursday night.
The Collector instructed officials to take immediate action to transport the wet paddy to mills to prevent sprouting. He emphasized the need to arrange additional labourers to expedite the process and ensure swift transportation.
Officials from the Agriculture and Cooperation departments were directed to work in coordination and document the losses faced by farmers due to the rains. The recorded details will be submitted to the government to facilitate compensation for affected farmers.
The inspection was attended by Civil Supplies officer Srinath, DM Ramulu, Cooperation department officer Valia Naik, tehsildar Prahlad Rathod, and MPDO Venkateswara Rao.