Govt will speed up Manair Riverfront works: Gangula

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar on Tuesday said that the prestigious project aspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Manair Riverfront would be completed within one and a half year. The State government released Rs 410 crore for development of project sites in Karimnagar along with a laser show, water fountain, Amphi theatre that would come up in the River Manair.

The Australian company which is working on the project presented a power point presentation to the minister on Tuesday. Kanalakar said that the government would make the Karimnagar Manair Fort a major tourist attraction in the country and informed that the tourism department had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the beautification of the Manair.

Stating that the civil works were already started, the minister said that progress of the works was slow due to heavy rains and floods. Kamalakar said that the works would be pick up pace and the project would be completed within one and a half year and added that the tenders would be called after finalising DPRs for laser show, water fountain works in a period of six months.