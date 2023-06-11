Govt works tirelessly to provide good governance: MLA Balka Suman

Chennnur: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that the government is working tirelessly to provide good governance to the people. He was speaking at the integrated district department office complex at Naspur in the district on Saturday to celebrate Good Governance Day.

On this occasion, the Government Whip said the government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister of the state, is decentralising power and forming new districts, revenue divisions, municipal societies, and village panchayats. He said that government services have been made accessible to the people. He said that many development projects like cultivation irrigation projects, food processing units, medical colleges, and a 1,000-MW power plant have been undertaken, and in the field of tourism, many excellent tourist areas like Kawwal Tiger Sanctuary, Shivvaram, and Gandhari Khilla have been developed.

He said that the foundation stone for the construction of the bridge over the Godavari from Manchirial to Anthargam has been laid. He said that the officials should work in coordination towards achieving the goals set by the government in the implementation of development and welfare schemes.