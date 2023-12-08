Live
Just In
Govts are making people lazy with its welfare schemes
Highlights
Says people are in the trend of not working if everything is available to them
Hyderabad: Amidst the governments implementing many freebies in the name of welfare schemes. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy responded to these freebies and criticised them. He said that people are being made lazy in the name of welfare schemes. He blamed the government for giving many subsidies to the people.
One for sitting, one for walking, one for birth, one for eating, one for not eating, one for sleeping, etc. They are making people weak and lazy by giving concessions and freebies for each. He commented that people are in the trend of not working if everything is available to them. Chinna Jeeyar inaugurated a new unit of Vijaya Dairy in Veerapalli, Bavulapadu Mandal, Krishna District. Speaking on this occasion, he made the above comments.
