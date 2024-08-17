Govt’s claim of completing farm loan waiver is bogus: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender termed that the State government’s claim of loan waiver is complete nonsense and bogus.

He said on Friday that it is better for the State government to accept that it has failed to deliver on its election promise. According to the calculations of the bankers, the complete farm loan waiver costs Rs 72,000 crore.

However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s promise of farm loan waiver before the elections had cost around Rs 63,000 crore. It was reduced to Rs 34,000 crore in the name of procedures. However, the Congress government now claims it has completed the loan waiver of Rs 17,000 crore for 22 lakh farmers, he said. “In Ghatkesar Society alone, not even a single rupee was waived of loans worth Rs 9 crore of 1,200 farmers,” he added.

Responding to the demolitions carried out by HYDRA, he said that the high voltage drama going on in the name of HYDRA should be stopped.

He asked not to demolish structures on lands in FTL. “Instead, take necessary steps to ensure water does not enter. If the government has any sincerity, it should prevent the construction of the structure.