Graduate MLC Elections: Contestants Are Striving Hard To Impress The Voters

The election campaign for the two graduate MLC seats in the state is in full swing as the elections are in another 12 days. Candidates have become busy in the work of appeasing the graduates in order to win this election which will be held in the areas of 77 assembly seats in the state. With the withdrawal of nominations coming to an end and the number of candidates in the fray, it is becoming clear that they are campaigning extensively for victory. Votes are being solicited by government and private employees, lawyers as well as the unemployed who have completed their degree. With only 10 days left for the campaign, the contestants are planning to reach as many people as possible in the meantime. The election uproar is evident as the campaign intensifies.

The Main Parties Are In The Competition

The state's main political parties, the TRS, the Congress and the BJP, are fielding candidates in both seats. While the party ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs are responsible for the victory of the ruling TRS candidates, the party's working president KTR is also constantly monitoring the campaign pattern and giving appropriate direction. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from 'Nalgonda' and Surabhi Vanidevi from 'Rangareddy' are holding TRS meetings in the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies with the aim of winning.

The campaign has intensified in the areas of the election in the wake of the late announcement of the candidate in Rangareddy. The main opposition Congress party is also campaigning. The party has already held meetings in two constituencies for the victory of party candidates Ramu Nayak and Chinnareddy. Now it has appointed in-charges to win the candidates. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been handed over the responsibility of Nallagonda and Rangareddy has been handed over the responsibility to Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy. Assembly in these two positions Constituency-wise, voter lists are being kept close and efforts are being made to meet the graduates to that extent.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhubaneswar MP Komatireddy Venkatereddy, AICC secretaries Vamsichandra Reddy and Sampath are campaigning at the field level. BJP is also moving ahead with the campaign by appointing an in-charge for 25 voters. With the victory of Dubbaka, the BJP party is in good swing and they even bagged many seats in the GHMC elections too. Thus party is determined to capture the sitting seat of Rangareddy as well as Nallagonda this time. To this extent, Ramchandra Rao from Rangareddy and Gujjula Premender Reddy from Nallagonda intensified the campaign.

All About The Independent Candidates…

On the other hand, independent and candidates of other political parties are also campaigning against the major parties. TJS president Professor Kodandaram from Nallagonda campaigned before anyone else. Another professor from Ranga Reddy, former MLC, an independent candidate supported by trades unions is conducting the targeted campaign. Jayasarathy Reddy, who is in the fray as a Left candidate from the Nallagonda seat, is campaigning with the help of a cadre of CPI and CPM parties as well as leaders of affiliated unions.

Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, a Telangana activist from the Telangana Home Party in the ring, is working to rally the support of all sections by competing with his rivals. Along with them, many independents are campaigning loudly. Gurukuls, colleges, schools, courts, government offices, etc., who enthusiastically organized programs to compete with the major parties at the time of filing nominations, are now requesting graduate votes not to go anywhere. Negotiations are underway with union leaders.