Grand Bullock Cart Race Held in Baligera Village on Shivaratri Amavasya

Gadwal: On the occasion of Shivaratri Festival Amavasya, a bullock cart race competition was organized in Baligera village under the directions of former Zilla Parishad Chairman Saritha Tirupatiah. The event was conducted under the leadership of Congress Party leader Mal Patel Krishna Reddy.

A total of six teams participated in the thrilling race. The winners were awarded prizes as follows:

First Prize: Sirnagala Ayanna – ₹3,016

Second Prize: Rallakunta Eranna – ₹2,016

Third Prize: Dornala Veeresh – ₹1,016

Fourth Prize: Gaurayya Gala Srinivas – ₹516

The prizes were sponsored and distributed by Mali Patel Krishna Reddy. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Congress Party leaders Bazari Ravi, Mogali Basappa, Narasimhulu, Kuruva Mukkerayya, Veeranna, and others.

This traditional bullock cart race added festive spirit to the celebrations, bringing joy and excitement to the local community.