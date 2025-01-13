Grand Celebration of Goda-Ranganatha Kalyanam at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple

Nagarkurnool: At the historic Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Sripuram, Nagarkurnool district, the Goda-Ranganatha Kalyanam was conducted with grandeur on Monday to mark the conclusion of the holy Dhanurmasam. Devotees from surrounding villages and towns gathered in large numbers to witness this sacred and divine event.

The Kalyanotsavam was organized with great devotion and splendor. The beautifully adorned idols of the deities captivated the hearts of devotees. Special offerings of milk and fruits were made to the deities, and poojas were performed in accordance with traditional rituals.

The celebrations featured cultural highlights like kolatam (traditional folk dance), devotional dance performances, and melodious chants that mesmerized the attendees. The artists’ devotional performances added a unique charm to the festivities.

MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy attended the event as the chief guest. He actively participated in the rituals and assured his support for the development of the temple. Joining the devotees in the celebrations, he expressed his delight in being part of such a sacred occasion and promised to continue his efforts in preserving and promoting such cultural and spiritual traditions.

After the ceremony, prasadam was distributed to all devotees. The temple organizers and the local community worked together with great devotion to make the event a memorable one. The grand celebration of Goda-Ranganatha Kalyanam will remain etched in the hearts of all who attended.