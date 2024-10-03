Grand Celebration of Jogulamba Ammavari Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam Begins with Dhwajarohanam

Gadwal: The grand Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam of Jogulamba Ammavari temple has begun with great pomp and devotion. On the occasion of Dussehra, the first day of Sharannavaratri at Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temple, the Navaratri celebrations commenced with the ceremonial flag hoisting after special poojas. The temple's Executive Officer, Mr. Purendar, offered silk garments to the goddess, and the Vedic scholars performed the rituals with devotion. Today marks the beginning of the Navaratri festival, which will last for nine days, with the goddess being worshipped in a different avatar each day. The festivities will conclude on the tenth day with the grand Dussehra celebration, followed by the Chakrasthana Teppotsavam (boat festival).

Key Festival Details:

The Navaratri Brahmotsavam will take place from October 3, 2024 (Thursday) to October 12, 2024 (Saturday), with the main events as follows:

October 3, 2024 (Thursday):

Morning: Rituals include Sri Swamy’s blessings, Ganapati Pooja, Punyahavachanam, and Mahakalasthapana.

Evening: Flag hoisting and Ankura Arpanam (initiation of the festival).

Daily Rituals:

Sahasranamarchana, Navavarna Archana, Chandi Homam, and Darbar Seva with different avatars of the goddess will be performed daily for nine days.

Special Days:

October 9, 2024 (Wednesday): Moola Nakshatra - Sri Jogulamba Kalyana Mahotsavam at 10:00 AM, and Simha Vahana Seva for the goddess at 4:30 PM.

October 10, 2024 (Thursday): Durga Ashtami - Rathotsavam (chariot procession) at 10:00 AM.

October 11, 2024 (Friday): Maha Navami - Special Kalaratri Pooja in the evening.

October 12, 2024 (Saturday): Vijayadashami - Mahapoornahuti and Avabhrutha Snanam at 8:00 AM, followed by Teppotsavam and flag lowering in the evening.

Navadurga Alankaras (Avatars of the Goddess): Each day of the festival, the goddess will be adorned in a different form of Navadurga, including:

Shailaputri (October 3)

Brahmacharini (October 4)

Chandraghanta (October 5)

Kushmanda (October 6)

Skandamata (October 7)

Katyayani (October 8)

Kalaratri (October 9)

Mahagauri (October 10)

Siddhidatri (October 11)

Other Temples Celebrating Navaratri:

Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple: On October 11, 2024 (Friday), Kalyanotsavam will be performed at 9:00 AM, and on October 12, 2024 (Saturday), Seshavahana Seva will take place.

Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy Temple: Special poojas and rituals will be conducted during Navaratri, with a grand procession on Vijayadashami at 4:00 PM.

Devotees are invited to participate in these sacred events by contributing through various rituals, such as Sahasranamarchana, Kumkumarchana, and Chandi Homam, among others. Receipts will be issued for contributions, and devotees can attend both in person and remotely.