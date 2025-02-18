Grand Celebration of Sri Tikka Veereshwara Swamy Rathotsavam in Aiza

Gadwal: The annual Sri Tikka Veereshwara Swamy Rathotsavam was celebrated with grandeur on the midnight of the 17th, attracting thousands of devotees from across multiple states.

The chariot festival commenced at 12:00 AM, with the grand procession starting from Sri Tikka Veereshwara Swamy Temple and proceeding towards the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple. Devotees enthusiastically participated in the event, offering Neerajanam (aarti) and performing Kolattam (traditional stick dance). The entire route was illuminated with vibrant lights, while the air resonated with the beats of band music and the sounds of firecrackers bursting in the night sky.

One of the festival’s highlights was the Nandi Kolla Seva, a traditional offering, along with various folk art performances that captivated the audience. Expert firework specialists were specially invited to organize a grand pyrotechnic display.

Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other states thronged the sacred event, making it a spiritually enriching and culturally vibrant celebration. The festival reaffirmed the deep-rooted traditions and religious fervor surrounding Sri Tikka Veereshwara Swamy in the region.