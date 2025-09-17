Grand Celebrations of Telangana People’s Governance Day Held at Gadwal

Gadwal: Telangana People’s Governance Day was celebrated with great grandeur at the Integrated District Offices Complex on Wednesday. The Chief Guest of the program, Government Special Representative & Advisor for Sports Affairs AP Jitender Reddy, was accorded a ceremonial police guard of honor and a warm welcome on behalf of the district administration. He paid floral tributes to portraits of Telangana Thalli, freedom fighters, and Telangana martyrs before unfurling the National Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitender Reddy said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Telangana government has been observing September 17 as People’s Governance Day. He emphasized that the government began fulfilling its promises within 48 hours of assuming power, translating commitments into reality.

Highlighting key welfare measures, he said ration card distribution was relaunched after a decade on July 14, 2024, restoring food security to lakhs of families. Free distribution of fine rice was introduced from Ugadi festival, benefiting 1,81,352 ration card holders in the district with an allocation of 4,058 metric tonnes this year.

He added that farmers’ produce was being procured promptly, with payments credited within 48 hours. In the Yasangi 2024–25 season, the district procured 95,378 metric tonnes of paddy from 14,987 farmers through 75 purchase centers, disbursing ₹221.27 crore. Additionally, a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for fine variety paddy was extended, amounting to ₹44.34 crore.

Under Gruhajyothi, 9,96,562 households in the district received free power worth ₹25.93 crore in subsidies, while the Mahalakshmi Scheme provided 95,434 families with gas cylinders at ₹500, offering a subsidy of ₹8.02 crore. Through Rythu Loan Waiver, ₹513.99 crore worth of farm loans of 58,113 farmers were cleared. Under Indiramma Rythu Bharosa, ₹268.84 crore was directly credited to 1,69,299 farmers’ accounts in the current Kharif season at the rate of ₹12,000 per acre.

Women greatly benefited from free RTC bus travel, with 3.78 crore trips availed in the district, saving beneficiaries nearly ₹82.47 crore. Free electricity for agriculture supported 59,505 pump sets, with an annual subsidy of ₹42.80 crore.

Housing initiatives are progressing rapidly, with each constituency allotted 3,500 Indiramma houses in the first phase. So far, 6,768 houses have been sanctioned in the district, with 1,446 units under construction at a cost of ₹14.46 crore, while 687 double-bedroom houses worth ₹42 crore were completed and distributed.

In healthcare, the government has invested ₹16,521 crore since taking office. In the district, projects worth ₹101.20 crore are underway on a 34-acre campus, including a medical college, nursing college, academic block, and critical care units. The medical college and central medicine store are already operational.

On irrigation, he said 2.61 lakh acres in the district were receiving water, with priority given to completing pending projects to ensure last-mile coverage.

Looking at the future, he unveiled the vision document “Telangana Rising – 2047”, which aims to build Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047, positioning the state proudly on the global stage.

The celebrations featured vibrant cultural performances by students of Bal Bhavan, Natya Mayuri Dance Training Centre, and government schools. Later, the Chief Guest distributed mementoes to students and teachers.

District Collector B.M. Santosh, District SP Srinivasa Rao, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Gadwal Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumantu, Alampur Market Yard Chairman Dodappa, RDO Alivelu, AO Bhupal Reddy, officials from various departments, public representatives, and students participated in the program.