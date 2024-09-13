Grand Celebrations Planned for Telangana People's Governance Day: District Collector B.M Santosh.

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh has announced that the Telangana People's Governance Day will be celebrated grandly in the district. On Friday, the Collector, along with District SP Srinivas Rao, held a preparatory meeting with officials from various departments in the conference hall of the District Collector's office.

During the meeting, the Collector discussed the plans for the celebration to be held on September 17 at the Collectorate premises. He issued instructions to the officials regarding the arrangements required for the event, department-wise. He emphasized the need for proper setup of the stage and seating arrangements. The Collector also instructed that a medical team should be present at the venue to provide immediate treatment in case of emergencies and to ensure the availability of drinking water facilities.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly without any issues and directed all departments to work in coordination. Invitations should be sent to the guests following the protocol. He urged the officials to effectively carry out the responsibilities assigned to them to ensure the success of the event.

To promote a sense of national pride, the Collector also suggested organizing cultural programs by students as part of the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Srinivas Rao, RDO Ramachander, and district-level officials from various departments.







