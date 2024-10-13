Grand Durga Mata and Dasara Celebrations in Palem

Nagar Kurnool: In Palem village, under Bijnapally Mandal, the Durga Mata and Dasara celebrations were held in grand style on the tenth day of the festival. Organized by Wanted Helping Hands, devotees worshipped Durga Mata in the form of Rajarajeswari Devi.

A special abhishekam (ritual bath) was performed for the deity by Manusani Sridhar and his wife, along with club members, under the guidance of priests Harinath and Vinay Sharma. They conducted the rituals according to traditional practices and chanted the Rajarajeswari mantra.

In the evening, a special ceremony of Shami tree and Jammi puja was held. Women of the village participated in the Kumkuma Archana with great devotion and reverence. The event saw the active participation of villagers, including Bandaru Jagadish, Jayakrishna, Vivek Shiva, Parsh, Yadi, Dinesh Bala Sai, Akhil, Kittu, Raghavender, Chanti, Akhil Bunny, along with many other devotees and women from the community.