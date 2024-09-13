Grand Freshers' Day Celebration at Boys Junior College

Nagar Kurnool: The Freshers' Day celebration for Intermediate students was held grandly on Friday at the Government Boys Junior College in Nagarkurnool district. College Principal G. Madhavi mentioned that second-year students organized a welcome program for the first-year students.

Presiding over the event, she addressed the students, encouraging them to maintain discipline, pursue education diligently, and exhibit good behavior to achieve outstanding results. She also congratulated the faculty for the increase in admissions this year, with the student count reaching 502. Following the formal event, the students enthusiastically participated in cultural activities, including various games and performances.

Faculty members Ravi Prakash, Venkat Reddy, Satyam, Yunus, Haritha, Krishith Begum, Taskin Begum, Shireesha, Manjula, Rajayya, Tukaram, Anjaneyulu, Arundhati, Parameshwari, Chandrashekhar, and Vishnu, along with the students, attended the program.