Grand health festival programme organised at Nizamabad

Nizamabad: As part of the grand celebrations being held by the government on the completion of one year of public governance, a health festival programm was organised at the Government Medical College in Nizamabad on Monday.

Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumantu, and others attended the event. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, virtually inaugurated the newly established government nursing colleges and Maitri Trans Clinics from Hyderabad, in the presence of ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, government advisors Shabbir Ali, Vem Narender Reddy, MLA Danam Nagender, and Health Department Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu.

Locally, MLA Sudarshan Reddy and Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumantu lit the lamp and formally inaugurated the health festival programme at the Nizamabad Government Medical College. The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 442 newly appointed civil assistant surgeons and 24 food safety officers.

The Chief Minister’s speech was watched live, in which he emphasized the government’s immense focus on the medical sector to transform Telangana into a healthy society. He mentioned that 7,800 nursing officers have been appointed so far and assistant surgeon vacancies have recently been filled. The government plans to fill another 6,496 vacancies in the health department soon.

Within 10 months of forming the public government, 55,000 job appointments have been made, setting a new record. In the medical sector alone, 14,000 jobs have been created in a year, and 11,000 teacher appointments have been made through DSC. The government aims to enhance medical facilities to provide better services to all sections of society. As part of this, 16 new nursing colleges have been established, and 104 and 108 ambulance services are being made more accessible to rural areas.

The Rajiv Arogyasri scheme’s limit was increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh within 48 hours of taking charge. The government is also focused on filling vacancies across various departments to align with the aspirations of unemployed youth. The Telangana Public Service Commission has been reformed to conduct group exams and job appointments systematically. The Chief Minister recalled that the previous government had turned the Public Service Commission into a rehabilitation center and that his government had made comprehensive changes by appointing retired DGPs and senior IAS officers as commission chairmen. The government is also appointing vice-chancellors for universities and filling teaching and non-teaching vacancies.

Despite the heavy financial burden on the state’s treasury, the government is fulfilling promises like free bus travel, Rs 500 gas cylinders, and free electricity up to 200 units for poor families. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to waive crop loans up to ₹2 lakh, benefiting 25 lakh farmer families with Rs 21,000 crore in loan waivers. The Chief Minister also announced the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme after Sankranti festival.

Participating in the program were State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handan, State Cooperative Union Limited Chairman Manala Mohan Reddy, District Library Association Chairman Antireddy Rajireddy, DMHO Dr. Rajashree, Medical College Principal Dr. Shivaprasad, among others. Health department officials and medical students also participated.