Grand Kartika Purnima Celebrations at Nagar Kurnool’s Saraswati Shishu Mandir
Highlights
In the holy month of Kartika, Nagar Kurnool district has been embracing tradition with grand celebrations
Nagar Kurnool: In the holy month of Kartika, Nagar Kurnool district has been embracing tradition with grand celebrations. As part of these festivities, Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir School organized a special event on Kartika Purnima, where students gathered to light lamps in the school premises.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from many young students who brought oil lamps from home, arranging them in beautiful patterns. The sight of the children lighting these lamps and setting up vibrant designs with devotion captivated everyone present.
Principal Prasanna Lakshmi, along with teachers and a large number of students, participated in the ceremony, bringing a sense of unity and cultural pride to the event.
