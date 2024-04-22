Live
- Teachers continuing on deputation should report to their parent school on Tuesday - DEO Govindarajulu
- Congress announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab
- Grand meeting of patrons - public vigil - presentation of progress report to students
- Cong's ‘saffron terror’, '26/11 RSS plot’ jibes haunt party amid appeasement politics row
- Wedding party injured in road accident
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated the new circle office
- Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff call for environmental conservation on Earth Day
- CCI sets the ball rolling for studying AI's impact on market competition
- IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh to miss remainder of season due to hamstring injury
- District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath received the complaints in the Police Grievance Cell
Patrons meeting was organized in Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Nagar Kurnool district center.
Nagarkurnool: Patrons meeting was organized in Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Nagar Kurnool district center. The chief guest of this meeting was Vibhaga Pracharak Devender ji, Vibhaga Sangha Chalak, Emireddy Srinivas Reddy Nagar Kurnool District President Sivashankar, Secretary Nagaraju, School President Vasa. Ramesh Babu, Joint Secretary. Praveen Kumar Reddy, Treasurer Seshi Reddy and members Prakash were present, said Prasanna Lakshmi, Headmistress of the school.
On this occasion, a meeting was held for the students and their parents after the exams were completed in the school. On this occasion, the parents of the school students made several suggestions regarding the growth and shortcomings of the school. And talked about the school status with the management on the infrastructure to be provided in the school. A team of teachers Lalita, Seema, Sri Rajani, Swati, Yashoda, Lokeshwari, Durga Bhavani, Manasa, Chandrakala, Kondaiah, Patrons and Karma Charu Sujatha, Swati participated in this program.