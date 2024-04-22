Grand meeting of patrons - public vigil - presentation of progress report to students

Nagarkurnool: Patrons meeting was organized in Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Nagar Kurnool district center. The chief guest of this meeting was Vibhaga Pracharak Devender ji, Vibhaga Sangha Chalak, Emireddy Srinivas Reddy Nagar Kurnool District President Sivashankar, Secretary Nagaraju, School President Vasa. Ramesh Babu, Joint Secretary. Praveen Kumar Reddy, Treasurer Seshi Reddy and members Prakash were present, said Prasanna Lakshmi, Headmistress of the school.

On this occasion, a meeting was held for the students and their parents after the exams were completed in the school. On this occasion, the parents of the school students made several suggestions regarding the growth and shortcomings of the school. And talked about the school status with the management on the infrastructure to be provided in the school. A team of teachers Lalita, Seema, Sri Rajani, Swati, Yashoda, Lokeshwari, Durga Bhavani, Manasa, Chandrakala, Kondaiah, Patrons and Karma Charu Sujatha, Swati participated in this program.