Grand National Flag Rally Held as Part of "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign

Gadwal: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a grand national flag rally was organized under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State Vice President Rajasekhar Sharma at Alampur Chowrasta today. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students and youth, who took part in the rally and sang patriotic songs.

The event was graced by BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that under his stewardship, India's economy has become robust, and the nation now boasts one of the strongest defense systems in the world. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi is tirelessly working to position India as a "Vishwaguru" (world leader).

Ramachandra Reddy further added that while India was previously ranked 11th among developed nations, it has now moved up to the 5th position due to Modi's effective governance over the last ten years. He emphasized that while many countries are struggling with basic citizen protection, India has ensured strong defense and provided housing, employment opportunities, and essential infrastructure to its citizens. He called for the grand celebration of 75 years of India's independence and urged everyone to proudly hoist the national flag at their homes.



The event was attended by district representative Rajagopal, Undavalli BJP Mandal President Pidugu Venkatesh, Undavalli BJYM President Venkatesh Goud, General Secretary Vishweshwar Rao, District Executive Members Nageshwar Reddy and Gurnath Reddy, party leaders Vijay, Lakshman Goud, Boya Venkatesh, and students, teachers, and active workers from Vishwashanti Educational Institutions.