Grand Procession and Spiritual Discourse by Sri Sri Tridandi Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy at Tuppatral Village

Gadwal: On the auspicious occasion of Dhanurmasam, a grand religious procession and spiritual discourse were organized with great devotion and enthusiasm at Tuppatral village in Ward No. 6 of Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Sri Sri Tridandi Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy was taken in a magnificent procession on a horse cart (Gurrala Bandi) amid the vibrant chanting of bhajans by devotees. The procession, led by the villagers of Tuppatral, was marked by spiritual fervor, devotional music, and participation from people of nearby villages.

During the program, Sri Sri Tridandi Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy explained the spiritual significance of Pasurams recited during Dhanurmasam and elaborated on the divine benefits and prosperity associated with chanting them. He highlighted the life and devotion of Andal Devi, the divine leelas of Lord Sri Krishna, and provided valuable insights into righteous living, traditions, festivals, and the importance of discipline and education in daily life.

As part of the religious observances, Swamiji offered darshan at Sri Sri Sri Swayambhu Ranganatha Swamy Temple and later visited Sita Rama Anjaneya Swamy. Vaasudevacharyulu and Chakravarti Charyulu performed Mangala Harathi, followed by the chanting of Pasurams. Devotees were later distributed Teertha Prasadam and received Mangala Shasanams.

Addressing the gathering, Archaka Sangham President Chakravarti Charyulu expressed gratitude and stated that Swamiji’s visit to their village was a result of the villagers’ past virtuous deeds. He praised the spiritual guidance provided to the community.

Several prominent personalities attended the event, including Vikas Tarangini President Venkateshwar Reddy, Sarala Reddy, BJP Town President Bharat Reddy, former State Congress OBC leader Sheikh Shavali Achari, Advocate Damodar of Sankapuram, Sri Guru Omkara Peetham President Chinnayya Tata, Veeresh, Shankar, Anjaneyulu, Mittadoddi Anjaneyulu, Battalayya, Srinivas Reddy, Ramesh Goud, Panduranga, Shankar Goud, Bhajana Venkati, Ram Anjaneya Goud, Chinna Muniyappa, Saraswathamma, and many other village elders, devotees, and members of the public.

The event concluded peacefully with devotional prayers and blessings, leaving the villagers spiritually enriched and inspired.