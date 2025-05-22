Grand Sri Hanuman Vijaya Utsava Rally Inspires Devotion and Unity in Aiza, Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: On the auspicious day of Vaishakha Bahula Dashami, a grand Sri Hanuman Vijaya Utsava Rally was conducted within the limits of Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal District. The rally was held to mark the Hanuman Vijaya Utsavam, a spiritually significant day for devotees of Lord Hanuman.

The rally commenced from the local Chowrasta and proceeded through major landmarks including the New Bus Stand, Old Bus Stand, Ayyappa Temple, and Sant Bazaar. The vibrant procession culminated at the historic Gunta Ramappa Temple, starting from the Anjaneya Swamy Temple located in the SC Colony.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various groups and individuals. Members and leaders from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Samithi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, TRS, and other political parties joined hands with devotees, men, women, and a large number of children.

The streets of Aiza town reverberated with devotional songs, DJ music, traditional Kolatam (folk dance), and cultural performances, creating a spiritual and celebratory atmosphere. This annual procession, which originated a decade ago at the local Pedda Anjaneya Swamy Temple, has grown in both scale and significance year after year.

Organizers emphasized that the rally aims not only to honor Lord Hanuman but also to instill devotion and patriotism among the younger generation. By fostering a spirit of religious fervor, the event aspires to promote truth (Satya), righteousness (Dharma), protection (Parirakshana), peace, and prosperity in society.

Speakers at the event expressed that just as citizens thrived in Rama Rajya—the ideal kingdom of Lord Rama—people today too can live in peace and harmony if they embrace Rama Nama (chanting the name of Lord Rama) as their guiding light. The rally effectively showcased the glory of Hindu Dharma and reinforced its relevance in contemporary society.

The Sri Hanuman Vijaya Utsava Rally thus concluded on a high note, leaving a spiritual impact on the community and setting an example of unity, devotion, and cultural pride.