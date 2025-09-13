Live
Grandparents’ Day Celebrations at Pallavi Model School
Nagar kurnool: Grandparents’ Day celebrations were held in a grand manner on Saturday at Pallavi Model School, Nagarkurnool district headquarters. Grandfathers and grandmothers of Nursery, LKG, and UKG students attended in large numbers and shared joyful moments with the children.
Speaking on the occasion, school management representatives said that along with parents, grandparents also play an equally important role in the overall development of children. They emphasized that children learn moral values, ethics, traditions, and patriotism more effectively from their grandparents. Such celebrations help inculcate respect towards elders among students and further strengthen family bonds.
As part of the program, special games, songs, dances, and cultural events were organized for students and grandparents. Grandmothers and grandfathers enthusiastically participated along with the children, making the event lively and joyful.
Winners of various competitions were presented with prizes, and the grandparents were felicitated in the presence of students. The dances, skits, and songs performed by the children entertained the gathering.
On this occasion, the school campus wore a festive look. Parents, teachers, students, and grandparents together made the celebration a memorable one.